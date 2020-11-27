HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today has been another major event that is definitely looking different; Black Friday.
This day usually marks the start of a holiday shopping frenzy. So we stopped by the Holyoke Mall and caught up with some folks hitting those holiday sales.
Shoppers walked to the mall with shopping bags in hand taking advantage of these Black Friday deals. While some make it a yearly tradition to hit the stores at the Holyoke Mall, many felt it wasn’t nearly as busy as it’s been in years past.
"This is like a Sunday at a mall," shopper, Monia Pittman told us.
Another shopper telling us, “It’s not too busy...Usually the parking lots are full today, they're really not, they’re almost empty.”
Black Friday in 2020 is definitely like no other and shoppers today at the Holyoke Mall agree.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic many hit the stores today to get the perfect gifts for their friends and family.
"Getting some stuff for my dad and all of my family and stuff, it’s really good. And he even made the trip early this morning to get it done," another shopper told us adding, "I mean I woke up at midnight my whole family we always do you know wake up really early but for me I’m usually lazy so it’s still really tough."
Rules staying the same while shopping include the following:
- Wearing masks
- Staying six feet apart
- Following one way traffic arrows
- Avoiding touching items you don’t plan on buying
- Avoiding some of those typical Black Friday lines
- And don’t plan to shop in person if you have any COVID-19 symptoms
All of which are being enforced by security and mall management here at the Holyoke Mall.
"No it’s not busy at all," one woman told us about the mall today.
"Much less than previous years," another woman explained.
...So how is it shopping with less of a crowd?
"It’s awesome. Nobody near you," the first woman noted.
The second shopper noting as well, "It's nice. Less lines, everything."
Now here are some tips to get the most out of your holiday shopping this year:
- Start early. And take advantage of those deals running throughout the holiday season.
- Make a budget and stick to it. It’s the season of giving and it’s easy to overspend in the heat of shopping, but keep a plan for what gifts you’re thinking of.
- Take advantage of loyalty programs because some stores give members early access to coupons and promos and can let you earn rewards on what you buy.
And one of the main messages from shoppers we were hearing today?
"Wear your mask, happy holidays!" one small group of friends told us.
