SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have a follow-up to a story we brought you on Tuesday.
Crews in Springfield repaired the Black Lives Matter mural that was defaced
The mural, which was painted over the weekend on Court Street, was found vandalized with tire marks from what city officials said was a vehicle's 'burnout' yesterday morning.
The investigation into the vandalism remains ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.