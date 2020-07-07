BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Across the country, people are participating in Black Out Day 2020 where communities are supporting local Black businesses.
The event started at 3 p.m. in Springfield and there were dozens of vendors in Court Square all to support Black businesses in the community.
“This is Black Out Day 2020. Consider it a national holiday,” said Tiffany Allecia, founder and creative director of Real Recognize Fake.
The Black Wall Street protest took over Court Square in downtown Springfield on Tuesday.
It’s part of an event happening across the country.
“It’s a national call for the Black and brown community and all of its allies to only buy Black today on July 7, 2020,” she said.
She said there were 75 vendors from around Springfield.
“We are not only sending a message to the city of Springfield but the whole business district that Black and brown businesses deserve a chance as well,” she said.
Allecia said the death of George Floyd created a visual representation of the Black community throughout history, and now it’s time to take action.
“I think we are at an amazing point to make sure that the energy of our frustration, our anger and our sadness goes into solutions,” she said. “So we have been protesting for a month straight. We have seen protests. We have seen signs, we have seen solidarity. Now the next question is how we are going to take that energy and create systemic change. This is one of them, by supporting Black businesses, every Black person that you are saying their life matters. You are now supporting them and their families and their communities.”
One vendor at the event said seeing the community come together is amazing.
“It just shows the power in unity,” said Kyreem Tabar Kynard of the Wake Up Movement. “Once again, people come together. It is a beautiful thing when people come together, we can achieve anything.”
Those interested in coming to the event still have time. It ends at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
