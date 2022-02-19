SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Black Springfield COVID-19 Coalition hosted a Black History Month celebration Saturday, offering the latest COVID-19 information to the Springfield community.
Western Mass News stopped by and spoke to State Representative bud Williams who told us they weren't going to let the cold weather stop them from brining awareness to the ongoing pandemic.
"We realize still among black and brown and people of color, vaccinations are still down and corona is up, so we’re not going to stop," said Williams.
The event also featured a fish and chips dinner for guests and a free COVID-19 supply giveaway.
