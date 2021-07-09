AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Marvel's new highly anticipated superhero film Black Widow is now officially in theaters, and it has business booming at local movie cinemas.
Owner of Agawam Cinemas, Kimberly Wheeler, said, “ I’ve been telling everybody since the pandemic started that that we would know the future of movie theaters and their success by the first Marvel movie that was released in theaters and it did not disappoint.”
After a tough year during the pandemic, the premiere of Black Widow has business booming Agawam Cinemas.
Starring actress Scarlett Johansen, this is a big blockbuster film to hit the theater since the pandemic.
The first showing at Agawam Cinemas Thursday night had a great turnout.
“We saw all the regular customers coming back, we had new people that had never been here before, and everybody loved the movie,” said Wheeler.
David Mascarenhas went to see Black Widow. He said, “We thought it was good, it was a good movie. There were a lot of people in the theater.”
The coronavirus pandemic left many businesses hurting including Agawam Cinemas.
“If I had to sum it up, I’d say it was the worst year of my life. I didn’t know if we would make it, didn’t know if we would reopen and it was awful,” said Wheeler.
She says Black Widow is big for them and they are excited for what’s to come.
“This is really highly anticipated. You can’t get the theater experience at home, or the popcorn. So come here, go to any theater, support theaters, keep us alive.”
