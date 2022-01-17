BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A local business is dealing with setbacks after being snowed in Monday morning, while still dealing with staffing shortages.
The Blandford Animal Hospital was snowed-in Monday morning. They had a two-hour delay and canceled some appointments, but also, they have dealt with staff being out with COVID and angry clients due to switching over to curbside service.
“We had originally canceled the first couple of hours, then we had to cancel through the morning,” said Dr. Russ Lapierre, owner of the Blandford Animal Hospital. “But we’re going to try to be open through the afternoon.”
Dr. Lapierre was referring to how Monday's snow storm pushed back business for him.
“We canceled seven appointments before ten, and then couple more,” he told us. “We’ve had 4 to 5 other people call up and cancel because they said they couldn’t get here.”
Besides the snow, the hospital began dealing with a COVID outbreak in December and have been facing staffing shortages.
“We only had three people at one point, because people tested positive," Dr. Lapierre said.
During the outbreak was when the hospital made the switch to curbside service. Dr. Lapierre told Western Mass News that due to staffing issues and this switch, some clients got angry.
“Yeah, we’ve had a lot of people be actually angry, and a lot of profanity and obscenity were used," he said.
Dr. Lapierre told us that some people went as far as banging on the door, and even pulling on it.
“That top right, you can’t tell it's nudged, but I came out and that was half pulled off the door Friday night,” he said.
The Doctor added that he has had to have conversations with his clients and tell them his staff does not enjoy running in and out of the cold, rain, and snow.
