BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As fresh snow is moving in across western Massachusetts, it's causing new concerns about ice buildup in one community.
In Blandford, the town is trying stop ice glaciers from building up on roadways.
Thick, slippery ice on roads - known as ice glaciers - are causing problems for drivers in Blandford.
"I think any circumstance during bad weather conditions, it's a challenge and it can be dangerous," said Blandford town administrator Joshua Garcia.
Western Mass News spoke with Garcia, who said that the town is working hard to keep the roads clear.
"The guys, what they have been doing is salting it heavily, chipping away," Garcia added.
We got a first-hand look at a big ice glacier on Russel Stage Road. Garcia said that they can not remove the ice all at once.
"If we act on it aggressively, we don't want to destroy the road," Garcia noted.
We're told public works crews are working carefully not to create potholes.
Today they were out scraping the ice and throwing down sand to prepare for tonight's snowfall.
"Definitely, doing everything that we can to make sure that it is passable and it is safe for folks to ride on," Garcia explained.
Garcia said safety comes first.
"I think it is important that the public understand, number one, that we are doing what we can to keep the public safe, but also that they look out for themselves. Drive safely, drive carefully," Garcia said.
If you are having issues in your area with ice glaciers, contact your local DPW.
