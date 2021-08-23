BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Blandford Fair has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an announcement on the fair's Facebook page.
The post was put up on Sunday.
"The Board of Directors for the Union Agricultural & Horticultural Society recently voted to cancel the 2021 Blandford Fair. With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases the majority of the Board felt that it would be in the best interest of the public to postpone the 153rd Blandford Fair to 2022," the post reads.
Officials with The Blandford Fair citing their concerns over the possible spread of the virus.
"This decision was not easily reached, but in as much as the Fair is conducted to attract the largest possible number of patrons, it was felt that the risk of creating a “spreader” event was excessively high," noted the post.
Fair officials also expressing their concerns over the COVID-19 variants.
"(They) appear to be much more contagious, able to infect people who have previously had COVID-19, have received the Covid 19 vaccine, and affects younger age groups than the previous strain," officials for the fair stated.
At this time the Board is still moving forward with next year's fair:
"This cancellation will in no way affect the planning for the 2022 fair and the Board expects to return stronger than ever next year."
The Blandford Fair was also not held in 2020 due to Covid-19.
This year's fair would have marked the 153rd in history and was originally slated to run from Sep. 3rd - Sep. 6th.
The Blandford Fair is one of the oldest fairs in the state of Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.