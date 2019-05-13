BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many Blandford residents aren't exactly thrilled with more snow in the forecast.
In fact, some snow is still on the ground from the two inches the higher elevations got Sunday.
So far, it's not the spring many expected.
In Blandford on Monday, patches of snow still stood from Sunday's squalls.
Blandford Country Store owner Jennifer Girard told Western Mass News she couldn't believe it.
"A customer came in and said we were expecting snow and I said no way. I swear 15 minutes later, it started snowing," Girard said.
Pictures and video poured into the Western Mass News newsroom via 'Share It' on Sunday from viewers all over the hilltowns.
The white stuff came down in Otis, plows were out in Chester Hill, and DOT trucks were also out in Becket.
Blandford Town Clerk Mary Kronholm said it's the topic of the town.
"We looked out the window and the rain drops were suddenly getting bigger and bigger, then it turned to slushy stuff, and then it was white," Kronholm noted.
First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown added, "So it is rare to get snow in the month of May, but it's not unprecedented. It has happened several times and it probably happens once every several years."
While rare, Kronholm said this latest snow is nothing.
"May 10, 1977 - we had about 17 inches of heavy, wet snow," Kronholm explained.
Down in the valley, "In fact, back in 2002, we got snow as late as May 18, at which Westover got a half of inch of snowfall." according to Brown.
This latest round is not enough to re-open Blandford Ski Area, but still enough to scrape off car windows and confuse spring flowers.
"I'm done with snow. The tulips have just sort of ducked their little heads and gone back down to earth," Kronholm said.
With an inch or so in the forecast overnight, Girard said, "I just heard we might get some tonight. Is that true? Where's the weatherman? where's the weatherman. [I'll ask, I'll ask] Could you? Send it back. I want the sun."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.