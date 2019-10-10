BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tonight, people in Blandford will have their voices heard once more on the proposed Mass Pike exit in the hill town.
Right now, there's a thirty-mile stretch on the highway between Lee and Westfield with no exit.
The MassDOT study began with a series of possible locations for the new exit between Lee and Westfield.
With the proposal for Otis, most recently, off the table, the last two options are at the service center in Blandford and one near the maintenance facility two miles up the Pike.
Those who live on the street directly off the Pike shared their feelings with Western Mass News as the project moves forward.
As a resident of Massachusetts, Mary Martin says she realizes the need for an exit between Lee and Westfield on the Mass Pike.
"I would think passenger cars only. I hope that's what it ends up being," Martin tells us.
As a Blandford resident who lives on a slim, country road very close to the busy thorough fare, she wants to see some vehicles excluded from the new exit.
"I don't think the infrastructure is appropriate for tractor trailers or buses. When the turnpike access road is open in the Winter, people come off the access road and they come by here, and they're still doing eighty. We've lost a dog and two cats," continued Martin.
"There are people who value quality of life out here," explained local resident Jane Pinsley.
Jane, who lives even closer to the proposed service center location, doesn't want an exit at all.
"There is limited police coverage here. The sense of security we all take for granted here would be compromised. [You wanted to put up the sign today?] Yep, just this morning. I wanted the governor to see it to tell you the truth," stated Pinsley.
Western Mass News caught up with the governor during his visit to Blandford, discussing high speed internet.
While he acknowledged the MassDOT's traffic study...
"I fully expect the results that will be available at some point in the not too distant future," said Gov. Charlie Baker.
He declined to answer our question as to whether or not he supported the installation of another exit.
"I'm not going to speak. I certainly supported the study, but I'm not going to speak for the department on that one. They haven't briefed me yet," added Gov. Baker.
Tonight's meeting starts at 6:30 and runs until 9:00 at the town hall.
Just to give you an idea how far in the future the study is looking, MassDOT officials, in their documents, have examined traffic studies projected out as far as 2040.
