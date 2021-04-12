Over 80 houses are under a boil-water order following two water breaks within 24 hours of each other.

BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)) The Blandford Select Board has voted to declare a public health emergency to repair the town's water infrastructure.

blandford water main break

(Western Mass News photo)

Over 80 houses are under a boil-water order following two water breaks within 24 hours of each other.

One on Russell Stage Road and another on Otis Stage Road.

A fire hose is currently running from one fire hydrant to another so residents on Russell Stage Road can get water.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.