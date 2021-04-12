BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)) The Blandford Select Board has voted to declare a public health emergency to repair the town's water infrastructure.
Over 80 houses are under a boil-water order following two water breaks within 24 hours of each other.
One on Russell Stage Road and another on Otis Stage Road.
A fire hose is currently running from one fire hydrant to another so residents on Russell Stage Road can get water.
