SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fears of the coronavirus have brought many businesses, colleges and now blood drives to a halt.
Across the country, more than four dozen blood drives have been canceled amid coronavirus concerns.
Western Mass News checked in with the American Red Cross Center in Springfield to find out the impact here in western Mass.
Nancy Russ, with the Northeast Division of the American Red Cross, told Western Mass News just on Tuesday alone, 7 were canceled, bringing the statewide total to 9.
‘It has had an impact on our donations. We have lost about 50 blood drives across the country at this point and due to various reasons in regards to the coronavirus," Russ explained.
Massachusetts is among the states where dozens of blood drives have been called off.
"We are trying to replace blood drives as they are canceling because again we want to continue to keep the supply at a normal level to meet hospital and patient needs," Russ explained.
Russ said the American Red Cross is taking additional steps to ensure the safety of blood donations, because of the coronavirus.
"We are also taking precautions. Make sure we are doing prescreens if people aren’t feeling well. We have extra hand sanitizer. You know we have all of that and we are even doing more aggressive cleaning of supplies we are using," Russ explained.
Russ wants to remind the public there is no connection between donating blood and contracting the coronavirus.
"There is no evidence to link contacting coronavirus through blood donations. The red cross is taking aggressive steps to make sure we are ensuring our donors are safe, the people receiving blood are receiving safe units," Russ noted.
And with coronavirus concerns at a high, and the flu season still in full swing, the Red Cross requires the universal blood type...
"There is an urgent need for healthy blood donors, we are seeing a dip in O negative," Russ noted.
Russ said now more than ever it's important for donors to give blood.
"You feel good, you are not sick, you are not showing symptoms of sickness, I do encourage people to come out and donate blood because we need to continue to keep the blood supply again at normal levels to ensure we are meeting the needs that are out there,' Russ explained.
Once again the American Red Cross urges anyone that is feeling healthy to come out and donate blood.
