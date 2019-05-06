SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The CDC has now confirmed 60 new measles cases, bringing the 2019 total so far to 764. That is the highest number in 25 years.
In Massachusetts, a Department of Public Health spokesperson said that they have investigated 76 suspected cases of the highly contagious disease and have confirmed one.
The CDC warned that many adults should get an additional dose of the vaccine.
The CDC noted that the vast majority of measles patients are unvaccinated children. However, up to 10 percent are adults who received just one dose of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, which used to be the norm.
"It turns out 93 percent wasn't quite effective and so now, we give two doses and that's 97 percent effective and that's where we want it to be, which means that some adults have only had one vaccine and they're wondering should they get a second," said Dr. Jacob Smith with Baystate Medical Center.
Smith told Western Mass News that confusing the issue is the availability of a blood test that can determine whether a person is protected against the measles.
"There's a blood test to see if you've previously had the measles vaccine or actually infected with measles if you were alive when the measles were still circulating," Smith explained.
That is leading many adult patients, Smith said, to ask the question: get the blood test or get the vaccine?
"If you're not sure, there's no reason for you not to get the vaccine then. It's not harmful to get the vaccine right there while you're at your primary care office," Smith added.
Possible side effects of the MMR vaccine, according to the CDC, include: sore arm, fever, mild rash, and temporary pain and joint stiffness
With the largest measles outbreak in 25 years, Smith said talk with your own doctor to see what's best, but keep in mind, "so when you get the vaccine, it doesn't start working to protect you that day and so the sooner you get the vaccine, the sooner your body and build up that immune response."
The CDC said it can take up to three weeks for the vaccine to become effective.
There are people who, doctors said, should not get the vaccine. That includes women who are pregnant and people with weakened immune systems.
Again, the best advice is to have this discussion with your doctor.
