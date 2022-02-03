EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of Porter Road in East Longmeadow is closed due to a blown transformer.
East Longmeadow Police said that National Grid has been notified.
As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, National Grid's website indicated that 1,725 customers were without power. It's estimated that service will be restored around 5:30 p.m.
Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
