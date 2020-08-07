(AP) -- Health insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts will return $101 million to its customers by waiving or decreasing premiums.
The refund is in response to many patients postponing or delaying health care during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Since many elective procedures and routine visits have been deferred during the pandemic, our medical costs during the second quarter were lower than we originally anticipated,” Andrew Dreyfus, president and CEO of Blue Cross, said in a statement Wednesday.
Certain insurance customers of Blue Cross will be credited 15% of their May premiums in September. The insurer will also waive one month of premiums for Medicare Advantage customers before the end of the year.
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, which serves customers across New England, announced in June it would provide certain members with a 15% credit on their September premiums.
