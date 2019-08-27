NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More toxic algae has been found in more Hampshire County ponds.
Northampton public health director Merridith O'Leary said that the state's Department of Public Health identified, through photos, the presence of cyanbacteria at Magnolia and Triangle Ponds.
"Despite being named 'blue-green algae,' blooms may appear in many different colors including red, yellow, brown, blue, and green, and often form a scum on the water’s surface," O'Leary explained.
Officials believe that the levels of the algae - also referred to as 'blue-green algae' - are above state guidelines and as a result, swimming, boating, kayaking, and fishing should be avoided from those ponds.
O'Leary noted that if you or your pet come into contact with the algae, you are urged to immediately wash yourself and/or your pet with clean water and contact your primary care provider or veterinarian.
It's not yet known when the advisory will be lifted.
The warnings in Northampton come just a few weeks after the algae was also found in two Easthampton ponds - Nashawannuck Pond and Lower Mill Pond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.