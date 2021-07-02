HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the potential for rainy weather on Friday, the 7:05 p.m. Valley Blue Sox game against the Danbury Westerners at MacKenzie Field in Holyoke has been cancelled.
Not to worry, this Sunday, the Blue Sox said they will be back on their home field for for Military Appreciation night where veterans and active military can get into the game for free with an ID and the first 150 fans through the gates will receive a free camo item!
Also on Sunday, the Hopkins Academy and Northampton High School baseball teams will be honored for their respective championship titles.
