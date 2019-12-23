PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local horse farm is closing down.
Blue Star Equiculture in West Brookfield is home to disabled horses but they tell us, without enough fundraising and little support..they have to close up shop.
Western Mass News went to the farm today. For over ten years, Blue Star farm has been riding along, providing care for over 500 horses.
It's a place where retired and disabled horses can spend their last days. And it's also where the community can meet and learn from working horses.
But now, with 27 horses here in West Brookfield, Blue Star has to close.
"There are people who believe that animals shouldn't work, that it's the worst thing for them, that it's cruel, that it's abusive and that's absolutely not the case," land owner, Darcie Confar says.
Just before Thanksgiving, Confar tells Western Mass News: The farm's Facebook page was removed after someone made a complaint to the social media site.
"We have over 26,000 followers, and it was going into the biggest giving season of the year and Blue Star completely lost its platform to ask for donations, to see us through the winter," Confar explains.
Director of Blue Star, Pamela Rickenbach tells us between the hit to fundraising and the low number of volunteers, they have to close the farm.
"We wanted to create something, a farm or a sanctuary where retired working farm horses could go, that didn't have anywhere else to go. And upon doing it, we were immediately criticized for being carriage drivers," notes Rickenbach.
Making their way around the city of Springfield, Blue Star says before closing things out, they have one final ride.
With multiple gifts wrapped in their carriage, Blue Star horses made their way down the streets of Springfield, delivering presents to numerous children.
"We're hoping to create a memory that they'll hold onto forever. That they are loved, and that we do care, and that we have a world of beauty for them to know still. And you know, that's the message I think the horses bring to all of us," adds Rickenbach.
Despite the final Christmas gift the horses bring, Blue Star is expecting to officially close the farm down in March.
