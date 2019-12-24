WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A well-known horse farm in West Brookfield held their final Christmas Eve dinner.
After announcing that the Blue Star Farm will be closing its doors, people were invited to bring carrots, apples, and mints.
Each piece of food was used to help make a warm mash for the horses on the farm, while people had a chance to take a photo with their favorite horse.
Western Mass News spoke to the Director of Blue Star, Pamela Rickenbach, who said she received donations even from the unexpected.
"I found treats here last night from a supporter and I don't know who's been doing it every year. She brings expensive treats for the horses, so people have come and helped this every year," Pamela explained.
Blue Star is expected to close the farm soon.
