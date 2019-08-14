LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A warning for Longmeadow residents about an animal that may be sneaking into living spaces.
The animals are bats and the town said even though they are a common sight during the summer, homeowners should still take caution.
The Board of Health Department told Western Mass News that bats usually live in protected outdoor areas or the attics of buildings.
But when temperatures begin to rise, that’s when they search for cooler places, typically inside houses to roost and raise their young.
With that, comes the risk of your family or even pets being bit by a bat.
Those bites can be so tiny, that you may not even see them and the risk of rabies is a concern.
The town is asking residents if they see a bat, try their best to capture it.
Health Director Beverly Hirshorn said you should put the bat in a ziplock bag or food container and keep it in a cool place.
“Just air on the side of caution, call your local board of health, and have a representative of the board make arrangements for pick-up of the animal and for sending that animal down to state lab for testing," Director Hirshorn said.
Today alone, Hirshorn said that they have collected two bats from homes to send out for testing.
Results of those tests typically take about 24 hours to come back.
If you don’t feel comfortable capturing a bat yourself, the Board of Health said you can contact the police or a professional for help.
