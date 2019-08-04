HOLLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials responded to a report of a boat fire on the South Basin of Hamilton Reservoir.
The Holland Fire and Police Department along with the Brimfield EMS arrived at the scene where they found a 21.5 ft long inboard speed boat being towed towards the causeway.
This was to prevent the fire from spreading to the other nearby boats and docking station.
The fire was extinguished and the Marine 1, Haz-Mat salvage booms were deployed to the lake to recover any fluids that may have leaked from the vessel.
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Environmental Police responded with assistance.
There is no cause for the fire at this time and no one was reported injured.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
