SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many people are looking for a great escape during this pandemic.
While summer vacations may be put on hold, boat sales are soaring.
As many other businesses struggle to stay afloat during this pandemic, the boating industry is getting a fresh look from first timers looking for a socially distanced getaway.
That is certainly the case at Brunelle's Marina in South Hadley.
With the pandemic, Luke Brunelle with Brunelle’s Marina wasn't sure what this spring would bring.
“It was quiet, quiet for two months. The phones didn't ring. When the sun started to shine though, it started to get really busy,” Brunelle said.
Those calls were not just from his regulars.
“Aside from all our regular boaters, we've got a lot of new people joining the sport this year that were not previously boaters. They're buying boats to go out on the river and practice social distancing. We have 140 docks on the water. We're pretty full, I have about eight docks, eight to 10 docks left honestly. We're holding them for new boats and new people who may get into the sport,” Brunelle explained.
Many people, Brunelle said, are postponing or canceling vacations in favor of something more socially distanced.
“I actually had somebody who bought a boat from me the other day and said, ‘You know what, this is my Hawaiian vacation. We're taking our…we got it reimbursed from our Hawaiian vacation. We're going to buy a boat and stay here,’” Brunelle noted.
With historically low interest rates and gas prices, the National Marine Manufacturers Association said so far, boat sales have reached the second highest volume in 12 years.
Of course, there are new rules.
“So on the boat, they're saying immediate family on your boats. They want also, when you're on the ramp launching your boat, to observe the distancing rules,” Brunelle said.
However, Brunelle told Western Mass News people feel boating is a safe bet.
“This is a good opportunity. You can put your family and people who you know are safe on the boat with you and go out and have a good time on the water,” Brunelle added.
The Connecticut River, he said, offers built in social distancing.
“There's sandy beaches up river. You don't have to be close to anyone. You can anchor off in the middle of the river, swim. There's plenty of shallow areas where you can just drop and anchor and wade in the water right by your boat. It’s really nice,” Brunelle noted.
Other social distancing guidelines include not crowding around boat launches, docks, or piers. Out on the water, no tying boats or rafts together.
For a more complete list, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.