HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Boaters told Western Mass News on Monday that trash along the Connecticut River on Mitch's Island continues to be a problem this summer.
They also claim jet skiers are making the surrounding waters unsafe.
The boater we spoke with took us around Mitch's Island and the other spots where trash is an issue. He said that, combined with unsafe jet ski use, make the waters dangerous for families.
On the shores of the Connecticut River in Hadley, there's a sign reading 'Keep paradise clean.'
Off to either side, Western Mass News cameras captured how that sign is disregarded.
"A lot of them, they are just throwing it out of sight out of mind and throwing it in the woods," said boater Adam Roberts.
Roberts has had his boat on the river for two weeks and it didn't take him long to hear about the issue
"There's a lot of complaints about it. They're coming out here camping, they're not taking out what they're bringing in," Roberts added.
Mitch's Island is partially owned by Kestrel Land Trust. They declined an interview, but referred us to their website imploring boaters and jet skiers to clean up after themselves and report unsafe behavior to Connecticut River Task Force.
"It's not like it's a public park. If you carry it in, carry it out. There's no one picking up those trash bags that you leave on the beach. On a jet ski, there's only so much trash you can generate," said Luke Brunelle, owner of Brunelle's Marina.
Brunelle said he's seen an increase in jet ski riders since they were banned from Mitch's boat launch last summer. In addition to the trash problem, he said jet skiers are making the waters unsafe going to and from the shores.
"It's their first boat and learning how to operate their first boat. When I started boating, we started off with a 10 foot boat with 10 horse power motor. We did 10 miles an hour. They're starting off with a 10 foot boat that does 60 miles an hour," Brunelle added.
Roberts said the jet skiers take away the peace from the paradise he hoped to provide for his kids.
"I was pulling them on the tube this weekend and I was worried that they were trying to jump the wake that they were going to go between me and the tube, while we were pulling it," Roberts added.
We reached out to the Mass. Environmental Police for a response to see if they plan to step-up patrols. We are still awaiting their response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.