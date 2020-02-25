Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO. Bob Chapek replaces him

Bob Iger has stepped down as CEO of the Walt Disney Company, effective immediately.
Bob Chapek is the new CEO, the board of directors announced on Tuesday. He most recently served as chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.
Iger has assumed the role of executive chairman and will direct the company's creative endeavors, the company said.
This is a developing story. It will be updated
