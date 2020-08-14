SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A bike offered by "Bob the Bike Guy' in Springfield is on the way to Ohio. Thanks to Bob's big heart and the help of law enforcement, a young boy with a rare condition will be able to ride a bike.
Bob Charland, known locally as 'Bob the Bike Guy', saw a news story about a young boy out of a Cleveland, Ohio, named Silas Oliver who has a rare condition called k-m-t-2-b gene mutation.
The condition keeps Silas from playing along with his siblings.
"It's a rare genetic disease that breaks down his body, and he won't be able to ride a typical bike," Charland explained.
And since Silas has a wheelchair, Charland told Western Mass News this special bike he has is just what this young boy needs.
"They are really expensive bikes, and I've had a few of them here for a while," he said. "It's a rare genetic disease that breaks down his body, and he won't be able to ride a typical bike, but with this here, he will still be able to do this with even with his mobility issues."
Once Charland secured the bike, the issue now was transportation.
"I was able to get in touch with the family, sent them pictures of this, and it's going to be going out via state troopers today," Charland explained.
Massachusetts State Trooper Daniel Moran met at Charland's bike shop Friday morning to pick up the bike and begin the transportation process.
"So myself and Torres will be transporting the bike to the New York line, there we will be meeting with New York state troopers," he said. "They will be doing a couple of relays to go all the way to the Pennsylvania border, they will meet with the Pennsylvania State Police, and they’ll do the same transporting to Ohio State Police."
Charland also said he was more than happy to make this happen for Silas, and hopes he will now take advantage of his new bike.
"It'll give him freedom, the ability to ride bikes with his families. Hopefully, it's going to brighten his life a little bit, bring a smile to his face, and his family," Charland said.
"It's a good reminder of how we should all be towards each other," Moran explained.
