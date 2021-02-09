WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A follow up to a story Western Mass News brought you last week.

Bob the Bike Guy finally has his truck back up and running.

Bob Charland, better known as Bob the Bike Guy is used to helping others, but this time it was his community's turn to give back.

The GoFundMe to fix the truck exceeded their needs, and local businesses chipped in to make sure his truck got the help it needed.

Western Mass News caught up with Charland at Spartan Auto in West Springfield while he was picking up his newly fixed truck.

He said the response has been overwhelming.

"I'm glad that it got the response that it did because with the excess money we can get our other truck fully up and back on the road, and we can buy some of the equipment that we've been waiting for funding for. One of the employees here, Todd, has been one of our volunteers for a few years, and Spartan has been maintaining our vehicles for the past couple of years and it was really gracious of Nick, the owner, and all of the employees to step up and put their time and efforts into getting this truck back on the road as fast as they did within a weeks time," Charland said.

These repairs came at a critical time, as Pedal Thru Youth is getting ready to open their second location at the Eastfield Mall.