SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Wednesday, Bob Charland handed out supplies to police departments from around western Massachusetts.
Officers will distribute these donations to the homeless population in their communities.
Supplies included brand new coats, blankets, and backpacks full of hats, gloves, and more.
Charland, who is known in the community as 'Bob the Bike Guy' and his organization Pedal Thru Youth, said it's important for police to get involved in these kinds of programs.
"This is showing the positive side of law enforcement. This is showing that these officers, even in their off time, are out there trying to help the community," Charland noted.
Charland also gave adult bikes to Greenfield Police and Pittsfield Police to hand out to their homeless populations. Tose bikes came equipped with racks to hold belongings.
Charland said a few months ago, three homeless individuals were able to get jobs because of these bikes.
