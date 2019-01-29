GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new developments today following the deaths of two homeless people in Greenfield last week. Their bodies were found in a make-shift camp after a bitterly cold night.
As the state medical examiner investigates the exact cause of death, there is a big push ahead of today's winter weather to make sure the community's homeless are safe.
The deaths of those two people last week prompted Bob Charland to jump into action. Better known as 'Bob the Bike Guy,' Charland has spent years fixing up bicycles and giving them to local children in need. He also coordinates donations for the homeless, first in Springfield, Chicopee and Holyoke.
Now, Charland's teaming up with state and local police in Greenfield.
Charland's day started at Boland Elementary in Springfield, picking up bags of supplies for the homeless, put together by students and parents.
"I like seeing people get the stuff that they really need," said fifth grader Amia Morales.
Boland principal Lisa Bakowski added, "This warms my heart incredibly because students at this age nine and 10 years old are seeing to value of giving."
Charland and State Police Trooper Kate Radebaugh then head north to greenfield
"We do have people that are out in camp sites who prefer to stay out of the shelters for many different reasons," said Greenfield Police Officer Laura Gordon.
Gordon told Western Mass News that the local shelter will not turn anyone away during cold snaps, but still, some will not come in from the cold, so this group - supplies in hand - heads out.
After the bodies of those two people were found behind a McDonald's last week following a bitter cold night, Charland put out the call for donations and everything from sleeping bags to winter coats came pouring in.
Alice McConnel is very grateful.
"I live in a container. It gets cold and then I heard about those people who died." McConnel noted.
Next stop: a warm room at the Salvation Army, where many people without a home gather during the day.
"I want to make sure I can help these people in some way before the temperatures come in," Charland noted.
Next stop: a check on a homeless man known to make camp outside of town.
Supplies are left: a sleeping bag, blankets and handwarmers.
Final stop: that make-shift camp where the two bodies were found just over a week ago. The camp is still there, seemingly still being used.
Charland added, "I know I can make a difference. I know I can and I can bring all the departments together to make a difference."
Diagnosed with a degenerative brain disease, Charland said that he wants to use his time and resources wisely, creating a non-profit called Pedal Through Youth. For more information on that and Charland's efforts to help the homeless, CLICK HERE.
