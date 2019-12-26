SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - You may know him as Bob the Bike Guy, but one local man and his organization is getting ready to have their biggest distribution yet.
We’ve talked a lot about the bikes that Robert Charland gives to local students from low income neighborhoods, but with it now being Winter, he’s continuing to help those coming from struggling backgrounds in a different way.
At Pedal Thru Youth in Springfield, you’ll normally find the crews working on bikes, getting them ready to send off to young people, but tonight, volunteers form an assembly line, preparing bags to be donated to the homeless in Hartford.
“There’s always going to be homeless people out there. There’s always going to be homeless vets out there. It’s small organizations like ours that can really make a difference in the community. Even if we’re going across state lines, we’re getting the support of all the departments here also to make this mission," Charland tells us.
Robert Charland, more popularly known as Bob the Bike Guy, tells Western Mass News that they have been doing this for two years and helping the homeless of all ages.
“Coats, blankets. Everything that we can get out to them, we’re getting out to them. We have over 400 pairs of boots that we’re bringing out," explained Charland.
And it’s all being distributed with the help of the Hartford, Holyoke, and Pelham Police Departments, as well as the Sheriff’s Office and Connecticut State Police.
Bob has partnered with a church in Hartford, which will host the distribution Saturday morning.
With more than 1,400 homeless in Hartford, a special distribution will be done for vets.
“They’re called empowerment buckets and they’re donated by David Sutton from the One Call Away and they have supplies strictly for veterans, and we also have coats strictly for veterans. It’s a coat that turns into a sleeping bag," continued Charland.
This distribution is something that volunteers say they’re proud to be a part of.
“There’s so many veterans out there that are underserved. To be able to bring them safety, warmth, and know that somebody cares throughout the Winter season, it’s very important. They did a lot for us. This is very minimal of what we do for them," local volunteer Doreen Rae stated.
“Don’t take for granted what you have, because at any given moment, something can change and you can be in a different position in life, so it’s good to give back and, hopefully, that karma will pay off," local volunteer Tiffany Chessey added.
Those donations are being sent off to Hartford at 5:30 Saturday morning.
Donations are always accepted anytime after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesdays at 111 Lyman Street.
Pedal Thru Springfield accepts all kinds of donations, such as toiletries, protein shakes, hand warmers, and blankets.
Volunteers are also always accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.