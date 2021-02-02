SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man known for collecting and delivering donations for people in need around western Mass., Bob the Bike Guy, now needs help himself.
His transport truck has a broken motor, and the community is coming together to raise the money.
Bob Charland, better known as Bob the Bike Guy, is used to helping others.
“We donate bikes to low-income schools through state and local law enforcement agencies. We also donate food, backpacks, that type of thing to homeless individuals,” Charland said.
But now, he’s asking for your help, so he can continue to help those in need. He said his truck has been out of service for about a week due to a blown motor.
“Our transport truck for Pedal Thru Youth that we use not only for bikes but for transporting food for veterans on Saturdays, the motor went on the truck. We only found one, but the motor is $5,000,” Charland explained.
On Monday, he found out more bad luck.
“We found out that somebody tried breaking into Spartan and stole a Cadillac converter out of the truck also,” Charland said.
All this came just as Charland and his crew were getting ready to open a site at the Eastfield Mall.
“It’s going to be a training facility, so at that place, we’re going to display all of the custom bikes we build for kids with disabilities, but we’re also going to teach kids how to build bikes there,” Charland said. “But having the truck down really puts a wrench in things because that's how we transported everything from our Lyman Street location to our new location at the mall.”
Todd Krassler of Spartan Auto in West Springfield volunteers for Pedal Thru Youth. When he heard about the motor, he knew he wanted to help.
“We want to get his truck back on the road, and want him to continue servicing the community. My boss, Nick Katsoulis, is the owner of the place here and is donating the labor, the time, the shop, and we just need to get donations to put a new motor in,” Krassler said.
Krassler started a GoFundMe, which has raised $2,300 so far. He's encouraging the community to give back for a good cause.
