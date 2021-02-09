WEST SPRINGFIED, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Last week, we told you that 'Bob the Bike Guy' needed a new motor for his truck, but it was going to cost thousands of dollars
Bob Charland is used to helping others and when a local mechanic found out his truck was out of service, he knew he needed to do something to help get his truck back up and running again.
"We decided to start a GoFundMe campaign and we were overwhelmed with the support from the community...Immediately overnight, we raised thousands of dollars of contribution," said Nicholas Katsoulos, owner of Spartan Auto Care in West Springfield.
Not only did Spartan Auto Care help Charland with his truck, but auto shops all across Hampden County donated different car parts to his truck, creating a real sense of community support and allowing Charland to get back on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.