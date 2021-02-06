WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Support continued to pour in for Bob Charland, better known as Bob the Bike Guy.

The owner of Spartan Auto in West Springfield, Nicholas Katsoulis, said they've received more than enough to get his truck back up and running.

They started a GoFundMe to raise funds for repairs and ended up raising more than $4,000.

"And all these people donated and said gee put it toward fixing the truck and getting it working again, but jeez just put it to his program whatever you need to do because he does such good work in the community, and so we're happy to do that," Katsoulis said.

Katsoulis said a lot of the parts going into the truck were also donated.

Marcotte Ford in Holyoke provided the engine, Balise Ford and Sarat Ford also provided parts, and Town Fair Tire in West Springfield helped outfit Charland’s truck with some new wheels.

As of right now, the truck still needs quite a bit of work before it'll be carrying Charland and his mission again.

But mechanics are hopeful it'll be up and running soon.