CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday marked 56 years in business for a beloved Chicopee bakery, but on Friday, Bob’s Bakery will fire up its oven one last time before closing its doors for good.
“I mean, I would take one of everything. I would clean out the case If I thought I could save it, but alas, I can’t. It’s been fantastic,” said Sandra Waller of South Hadley.
There’s sad news for longtime customers of Bob’s Bakery in Chicopee. After decades of business, the beloved bakery will close its doors on Friday. Paul Czajka has been working at the bakery since he was five years old. That's when his father started the family business.
“He always looked for a place to open up his own store. He looked all over Massachusetts, part of Connecticut too, and he would stand at the corner over there where the bank is now and said ‘I can do a business here in this building,” Czajka explained.
Bob's Bakery has operated out of its Exchange Street store for the last 56 years, but now, it’s time for Paul to hang up his apron as he and his wife enter their well-earned retirement.
“My wife takes care of the front and I do the back, so it’s a one man show,” Czajka added.
Czajka told Western Mass News that he knows his customers are disappointed to see the bakery go.
“I have been coming here for years and I’m really sorry to see it go. It’s a fantastic bakery and everything is so good, it’s hard to make a decision,” Waller noted.
The people are what the Czajkas will miss the most.
“The customers for sure. The customers were very nice here. They always take care of you and you took care of them,” Czajka said.
You have until Friday to try one of these many delicious treats.
