SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police have released body cam footage of the events following a New Year's Eve shooting.
On December 31, a Massachusetts state trooper was shot by a suspect during a disturbance on Nursery Street.
The body cam video, which was released just about an hour ago, shows officers searching for, locating, and arresting the suspect, who has been identified as Christopher Gardner.
Gardner is accused of shooting at Springfield and Mass. State Police cruisers, striking the first-arriving trooper in the leg.
In the video, we see a K-9 trooper locating Gardner who was running on Nursery Street. Once located, he's taken into custody without further incident.
Now, this all took place around 11:20 p.m. on New Year's Eve when officers responded to a Shotspotter activation indicating more than 10 rounds of gunfire. The initial disturbance allegedly involved Gardner and an unknown individual allegedly shooting at each other.
A firearm was later recovered in the area.
The full body-cam video released by Springfield Police can be seen below (note: video may contain strong language)
