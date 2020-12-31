CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State police and local police are investigating after a body was found at Chicopee Memorial State Park New Year's Eve.
Very few details have been released at this point.
What we do know is that both State Police and the Chicopee Police Department were at the park around 1 p.m. today.
Chicopee Memorial State Park is located off of Burnett Road.
According to Chicopee Police Detective, Donna Liszka there was a body found today there and they're assisting State Police with the investigation.
Western Mass News has reached out to the Hampden District Attorney's Office for more information.
Stay with Western Mass News on-air and online and as new details become available, we'll provide an update.
