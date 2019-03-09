WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police report a man's body has been found in the Connecticut River following a search this morning after a car crash near the Memorial Bridge.
The body was located by a State Police dive team assisting in the search.
We know police and fire crews were in area of the CT River at around 7 a.m. Saturday as they began the search for a man who was believed to be in the water following the crash.
West Springfield Police Lt. Brian Pomeroy tells Western Mass News they did have a witness who saw the man go into the river.
At around 8:20 a.m. the Western Mass News crew could see all kinds of police activity both on land, in the water, and in the air via helicopter in the area of the Memorial Bridge on the West Springfield side.
The West Springfield Fire Department originally reported to us that there was an 'incident' they had responded to along with local police and they were operating on the river in the vicinity of the bridge
We're told the State Police Air Wing was called in. A Western Mass News viewer also reports she saw a boat on the CT River this morning and lots of police activity as well as an ambulance.
State Police say the man was reportedly last seen in the water between the railway bridge and the Memorial Bridge in West Springfield.
As of about 9:40 a.m. it appeared that emergency crews were leaving the area, but while West Springfield police suspended their search, State Police did not.
At about 1 p.m. Saturday, State Police reported that a man's body had been found.
No details about his identity have been released.
The Hampden District Attorney's Office as well as West Springfield Police continue to investigate.
Stay with Western Mass News for the latest details both online and on-air starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40.
