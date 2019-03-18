Springfield, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hampden District Attorney's Office is now confirming that the body of 23-year-old Achim Bailey was the one discovered by a fisherman in Longmeadow on Friday.
The DA's Office says, "There were no signs of physical trauma present to suggest foul play."
Western Mass News has been following Achim's disappearance exclusively ever since he was reported missing on January 13 after a night out at Samuel's in downtown Springfield.
The Springfield Police Department said that Achim was last spotted on surveillance cameras at around 1:50 a.m. that night walking towards the Memorial Bridge.
Minutes later, another set of cameras capture Achim walking down the train tracks heading towards the South End Bridge.
On the night he went missing, his phone was last pinged by the South End Bridge at about 3 a.m.
For eleven days, the phone was off, until it was found minutes before a search party was set to begin right under the bridge.
Police immediately converged on the area on horseback, helicopter and foot to try and find additional clues that can lead to Achim's whereabouts.
That morning, his parents - Hugh and Dorothy - told Western Mass News that they were hopeful that finding his phone would lead to their son's safe return home.
However, in the coming weeks, the family still had no answers and put out an award that increased gradually to $10,000 for anyone who returned Achim home safely.
Along with Lamar Advertising, a number of billboards went up with Achim's picture.
After not having any luck, the family then announced a new, separate, $1,000 reward for anyone with information on Achim's whereabouts - regardless of his condition.
The cause and manner of Achim's death remain under investigation.
Samuel's tells Western Mass News, “Achim was a familiar face at Sam’s. Our hearts are broken and we’re sickened over this.”
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
