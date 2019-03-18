SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hampden County District Attorney's Office has confirmed that the body of 23-year-old Achim Bailey was the one discovered by a fisherman in Longmeadow on Friday.
Western Mass News has been following Bailey's disappearance exclusively ever since he was reported missing on January 13 after a night out at Samuel's in downtown Springfield.
Springfield Police said Monday unfortunately this is not the ending they were hoping for.
On Friday, emergency crews converged upon the Connecticut River in Longmeadow after receiving a call from a fisherman who thought he saw a body floating.
Over the weekend, an autopsy was done and found that the body was Bailey’s, the man who went missing after a night out at Samuel’s in downtown Springfield.
"There are no signs of foul play or any physical trauma to Mr. Bailey at this time. He was found in the same clothes that he was found wearing the night that he disappeared," said acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
[READ MORE: Search continues for missing Springfield man]
Clapprood told Western Mass News that the lead detective on the case, John Lopez, has worked tirelessly following up on any tips that came in.
The search also included the use of other agencies, such as Mass. State Police.
“We used their helicopter, we used boats, we did tracks, we were out in the woods in the mud, and we did an extensive cameras search because he was seen on some video on the night of the 13th," Clapprood added.
The only other lead before the finding of his body was when a man found Bailey's phone under the South End Bridge 11 days after his disappearnce at the same location it was last pinged.
Springfield Police Capt. Trent Duda wanted to reiterate that man is not considered a suspect.
“We interviewed him at length, talked to him, went through the phone, and there’s nothing of value that we can use on the phone," Duda explained.
Many who saw Bailey at Samuel’s the night he went missing said he was visibly intoxicated at the time he was asked to leave by bouncers at the bar for allegedly inappropriately flirting with a woman.
That has many asking if Samuel’s will face any kind of consequence, but Duda added, “We’re not really sure how we’re going to proceed with that, but it’s still ongoing. That’s part of the investigation.”
In a statement to Western Mass News, Samuel’s at the Hall of Fame said “Achim was a familiar face at Sam’s. Our hearts are broken and we’re sickened over this.”
Clapprood said that as the investigation continues, she hoped that this is something that never happens again.
“If you have a friend who looks in distress, stay with that person and make sure you’re getting that person home safely.” Clapprood said.
It is worth repeating that Bailey was alone at Samuel’s the night he went missing and also alone later when spotted on-street cameras.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.