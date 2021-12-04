PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- State Police are investigating the death of an individual found deceased in the Pittsfield State Forest Saturday morning.
At around 5:00 Saturday morning, Hunters found the body in the forest and called Police. Paramedics pronounced the individual deceased on scene shortly after arrival. Police are still investigating the cause of death.
