Authorities have identified the body found in South Hadley on Monday.
South Hadley Police said that the body of 26-year-old Christopher Ganieany of Ludlow was located in a secluded area of Old Lyman Road around 11 a.m. Monday.
Ganieany was last seen on Saturday, September 1 and was considered an "endangered missing person" by Ludlow Police.
The cause of death remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.