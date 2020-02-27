SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Springfield said they recovered a body near the Mill River.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that a worker in the area of the river, near Rifle Street, saw an unresponsive man around 9:30 a.m. Thursday,
Emergency crews arrived and pronounced that man dead.
"This is an unattended death investigation, not a criminal investigation," Walsh explained.
The case remains under investigation and police noted the medical examiner's office will determine cause and manner of death.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.