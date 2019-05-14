DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hometown honors are in the works for 23-year-old Navy sailor Meaghan Burns tonight after she was killed in Virginia just over a week ago.
A plane from Virginia, carrying her body, is expected to land at Bradley International Airport around 6:45 p.m..
A procession with about a dozen or so local and State Police will escort Meaghan from Connecticut to South Deerfield.
Residents in South Deerfield are being asked to line the streets tonight to honor Meaghan.
Also assisting in the procession will be bikers from the Patriot Guard Riders.
They tell Western Mass News it's an honor to ride for someone who served for our country.
"It's an honor, number one, for us to be asked to participate, and, secondly, it's an honor to just give this young lady the proper send off that she so richly deserves," stated ride captain David Rumney.
Meaghan and a second victim, 19year-old Shianee Soles of Washington, were both stationed at Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth, Virginia.
Investigators say the two women were shot and killed at a 7-Eleven.
The suspect, 22-year-old Donavan Moora, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his car nearby.
According to the funeral home, Meaghan will be cremated.
Tomorrow night, there will be a vigil held at St. James and St. Andrew's Church in Greenfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.