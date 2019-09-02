CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is the wake for a Green Beret from Chicopee who was killed in combat last month.
Master Sgt. Luis Deleon-Figueroa's body is returning home Monday morning. His remains are arriving at Westover at 9 a.m.
From there, a procession will bring him to Curran-Jones Funeral Home in West Springfield.
Deleon-Figueroa's wake will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
Tuesday is his funeral. A procession to Bethany Assembly of God Church in Agawam begins at 9:30 a.m. and his burial is at 11 at the Agawam Veteran's Cemetery.
Western Mass News will be following this story throughout the day.
