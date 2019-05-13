SOUTH DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Plans are in place for the body of 23-year-old Meaghan Burns to be brought home to South Deerfield on Tuesday.
Authorities said that the Navy corpsman was shot and killed in Virginia just over a week ago. Western mass news reporter sarah guernelli has the latest, sarah.
According to police, there will be approximately a dozen local and state police to escort Burns back to South Deerfield, where she grew up.
The procession will start at Bradly International Airport, where a plane carrying her body is expected to land around 6:45 p.m.
From there, the police escort will go along to Interstate 91, get off at Exit 24, head towards South Main Street in South Deerfield and on to Sugarloaf Street where the Wrisley Funeral Home is located.
Police told Western Mass News intersections in South Deerfield will be blocked for short periods of time.
That escort is expected to arrive in South Deerfield around 8 p.m.
Burns and another other shooting victim - 19–year-old Shianee Soles of Washington - were both stationed at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, VA.
Investigators said that the two women were shot and killed at a 7-Eleven.
The suspect, 22-year-old Donavan Moora, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his car nearby.
According to the Wrisley Funeral Home, Burns will be cremated and there will be a memorial service at St. James and Andrew Episcopal Church in Greenfield at a later date.
