CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hampden District Attorney's Office confirms the body of the second boy whose been missing has been found in the Chicopee River.
Sources tell Western Mass News the family has been notified.
New Year's Eve marked day four in the search for a missing child near the Chicopee River.
The multi-agency response began Saturday afternoon along Fuller Road.
Emergency crews were back out Tuesday morning, after search efforts were called off Monday due to hazardous weather conditions.
Chicopee Police tell Western Mass News they received a call around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon after two children went to go play in the woods and never returned home.
Police and K-9's searched the area plus, state police helicopters and water rescue crews.
Later on Saturday, officials announced one of the children was recovered from the water and taken to the hospital.
Sadly, police said on Sunday that child passed away.
Now, today, New Year's Eve we're learning emergency search crews have found the body of the second child.
"Our rescue crews have located and recovered the body of the 2nd child," says Chicopee Police Officer, Mike Wilk.
The AP identified the first child who was found as an 11-year-old Pawtucket, Rhode Island resident.
The second child who was found today is a 10-year-old boy.
It's believed the two boys are cousins.
"We offer our prayers and condolences to both families and ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts. Thank you to everyone for your support and assistance during this tragic time," notes Wilk.
Details are still continuing to develop on this situation.
As more information comes into our newsroom, Western Mass News will provide an update both on air and online. Stay with us on ABC40 at 6 p.m. for the latest.
