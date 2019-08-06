WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Tuesday, the body of Springfield Police Officer Aaron McNab returned home.
Authorities told Western Mass News that McNab died in a swimming accident in Vermont this past Friday night.
Calling hours for McNab will be on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Curran-Jones Funeral Home in West Springfield.
A funeral will be held Thursday at 12 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made online to 364 Gives, which is a Springfield police patrolmen's union organization that works to make positive impacts on the lives of children and public safety initiatives.
