WESTFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials report that the body of a Springfield woman has been found in Westford.
The Middlesex County District Attorney's office said that around 11:40 a.m. Saturday, Westford Police responded to a report of a body found along the side of the road on Providence Road.
Officers arrived and found the body of a female.
"This is being actively investigated as a suspicious death based on the location and because the female was not dressed in appropriate clothing for the cold temperatures," the D.A.'s office said in a statement.
Authorities said Monday that that body has been identified as a 38 year old woman from Springfield. Her name has not yet been released.
The medical examiner's office will determine the manner and cause of death.
The case remains under investigation by Westford Police and the Middlesex County D.A.'s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.