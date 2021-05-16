SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A body was found in the Chicopee River Saturday night near the Ludlow Bridge.
According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers responded to Indian Orchard around 6:45 p.m. Saturday for reports of a missing adult male. His body was located and recovered in the Chicopee River.
Springfield Detectives are investigating as an unattended death and the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.
Both Ludlow Fire and Springfield Fire were on scene. Western Mass News was also on the scene as the investigation played out.
One person told Western Mass News he called 911 and believes the body found is his friend. It all happened he discovered a pack of cigarettes near the river.
“When I went down there, I noticed them under the bridge under the ledge and they had dry blood on them,” Matthew Emerson of Springfield said.
Police have not yet identified the body.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this breaking news.
