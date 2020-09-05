SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire and police officials recovered a body out of Five Mile Pond on Boston Road.
A fisherman saw the body floating and called police, according to Fire Captain Drew Piemonte.
Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said the detective bureau is investigating.
"This as an unattended death pending review and identification by the Medical Examiners office," he said in a Twitter post Saturday morning.
We will continue to follow this developing story, check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.