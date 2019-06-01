WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Sources have confirmed that another body was pulled from the Connecticut River.
Information is limited but we are told by sources that the body was found by a boater on Saturday morning.
This now makes it the third body to be found in the Connecticut River in one week.
We are working to gather more details but all that the West Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News was that they received a report just before 8:00 a.m.
We have reached out to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office for more information.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
